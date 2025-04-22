Most women like bad, assertive guys –Frank Edoho

Nigerian media personality, Frank Edoho has observed that women are mostly attracted to bad and assertive guys.

Edoho, who spoke during a recent episode of The Black Table on TVC, said that many women confessed to being attracted to men who display assertiveness or dominance.

According to him, women are often drawn to men who exude power and confidence, especially when these qualities are occasionally balanced with moments of kindness.

While referencing an article where women shared their relationship preferences, she said that the majority of women don’t like nice guys but prefer men who show power.

He said: “There was an article I saw on a blog that intrigued me. The topic was, ‘What is that red flag that you admire in the opposite sex?

“The question was channeled to women. Although I am of the school of thought that men shouldn’t be nice all the time, the answers I got further my resolve that men should not even be nice at all.

“Women were answering, do you know what I saw? There was one I saw that says, ‘I like it when my man tells me, ‘I don’t want to repeat myself again’.’ She said it turns her on.

“Others said that they like it when their man wax them, not extremely but shows power, it turns them on.

“There are some strange things going on in the minds of these women that you are trying to be nice to.

” I am not saying all of them are like that but majority of women don’t like nice guys. They want bad guys that are nice to them sometimes.”

