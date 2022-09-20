Mostly unprepared clowns jostling for presidency in 2023 —Deji Adeyanju

Political activist, Deji Adeyanju, on Tuesday lambasted all the presidential candidates for the 2023 general elections for the poor state of the country.

Adeyanju, in a series of post on his Facebook page, also flayed Nigerian leaders for not making the country competitive due to lack of refineries.

His assertion was apparently connected to a recent report by a member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Economic Advisory Council and Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, stating that Nigeria had spent $6.2 billion in just the first quarter of 2022.

The report added that the huge subsidy payments would account for more than half of the N11 trillion budget deficit, which the Federal Government projected for 2023.

Adeyanju, in his posts, bemoaned outrageous price of fuel in the country, branding petrol subsidy as a scam.

He tagged all presidential candidates ‘clowns’, adding they were not exonorated from the horrible situation in the country.

Adeyanju wrote: “Removing subsidy is a lazy man’s idea of leadership. Make the refineries work and Nigeria will earn more forex, create more jobs as everyone will be coming here to refine petroleum products. The country will be more developed but we have mostly clowns running for president.

“If you make all our refineries work and even build new ones like Buhari the messiah promised in 2015, subsidy will go naturally. You can’t make ordinary refineries work but you want to remove subsidy. NNPC has not remitted a Kobo to the Federation Account this year.

“The reason I joined 2012 #OccupyNigeria protest against Jonathan and will still do same today is that you can’t refuse to build refineries and put in place steps that should make petrol cheap but want to remove subsidy. You subsidize the expensive lifestyle of politicians by even borrowing billions of dollars to do so but can’t subsidize for the poor.

“Petrol should be cheaper than water in Nigeria. Dangote, a private individual, can build a refinery but we can’t manage existing ones to produce a drop of oil talk more of building new ones but you want to remove subsidy.”

