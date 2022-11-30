Metro
Mother arrested for beheading 11-month-old baby in Cross River
A woman has been arrested for beheading an 11-year-old baby in the Yonen community of Ugep, Yakurr local government area of Cross River State.
Police spokeswoman, Irene Ugbo, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the baby was killed on Tuesday.
Ugbo noted that the police immediately stepped in to protect the woman from being lynched.
The officer said the case would be transferred from Ugep to the homicide department for detailed investigation.
“It is quite unfortunate and devastating, already she is in protective custody, but the matter will surely be brought to Calabar,” the police spokesperson stated.
Bauchi police arrests 20-yr-old woman for 'pounding' co-wife to death with pestle
“It was gathered that the mother of two allegedly used a machete to cut off the head of the baby. A witness said the woman’s eight-year-old son raised the alarm about the killing, which attracted neighbours”, she added.
Meanwhile, the Obol Lopon of Ugep and paramount ruler of Yakurr, Obol Ofem-Ubana Eteng, has called for calm as the police launched investigation into the matter.
Eteng said: “I immediately convened a meeting with my subjects because even though what happened has desecrated the land, I had to ensure that further bloodshed was averted.
“We appealed directly to young people in Ugep to tow the path of peace and rational thought in the face of this heinous crime, and they positively responded.”
