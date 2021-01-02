Mother kills one-year-old daughter so she can marry ex-boyfriend

A 20-year-old woman, Faith Alhassan, has been arrested by the police in Kaduna State for allegedly killing her one-year-old daughter, so she would be free to get married to her ex-boyfriend identified as Dolan Yakubu.

According to a police report, Yakubu, who had earlier broken up his relationship with Alhassan when she got pregnant for another man, had reportedly told her he can never accept her with the baby when she made moves to go back to him.

The police added that Alhassan had visited Yakubu at his home in Gatan village in the Kachia local government area of the state on December 28, along with her baby, but Yakubu and his father expressed their reservations on the marriage holding because of the baby.

In the night, Alhassan was said to have sneaked out of the house and dumped her baby in a well in the compound.

The police statement reads:

“On December 28, around 7 am, the body of a baby girl was found in a well at Gantan village of Kachia local government area of Kaduna State.

Read also: Kaduna Police arrests 23 more suspected looters, recovers 14 motorcycles

“Upon receipt of the report, an investigation was carried out and it was discovered that the mother of the dead baby, Faith Alhassan, had thrown her one-year-old baby into the well and she was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, she confessed that she took the action because her ex-boyfriend, Yakubu, said he would not accept her back with the baby.

“Yakubu and his father have also been arrested and they will all be charged to court at the end of investigations.”

Join the conversation

Opinions