Mother of assaulted Deeper Life student says a ‘masked doctor’ tried to inject her son with unknown substance

The alleged assault saga whipped up by Deborah Okezie, the mother of Don Davis, 11, a student of the Deeper Life High School, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, who was purportedly assaulted and molested by senior students and teachers in the school, has taken another dimension.

This time, Don Davis’ mother took to her Instagram page on Wednesday claiming that a yet-to-be-identified doctor sneaked into a hospital her son was admitted in to receive treatment and tried to inject him with an unknown substance.

In the video post on social media, Deborah Okezie also stated that the suspect has been arrested and detained by the police after the ‘failed mission’ to inject her son in the hospital where was admitted in.

According to Deborah Okezie who said her son’s hospital has been changed, the incident happened after the management of the Deeper Life School claimed that her son was HIV positive – “the reason for Davis’ weight loss,” the school said.

Davis had spoken about his ordeals in a 45-minute Facebook Live session moderated by his mother, Deborah Okezie, on Saturday, December 2, said the assault started after the now suspended school principal, Solomon Ndidi, moved him to a hostel occupied by senior students because he was bed-wetting in the junior hostel where he was earlier assigned to.

Davis also said that he could not report the assault he went through to the school authorities because his abusers who are in Senior Secondary School One (SSI) threatened to kill him if he did.

Davis also mentioned a teacher in the school, whom he identified as Mr Akpan, whom he claimed used to beat him daily because of his bed-wetting and any minor infraction.

