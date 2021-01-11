Mother of British billionaire, Richard Branson, dies of Coronavirus

International Latest

January 11, 2021
Mother of British billionaire, Richard Branson, Eva has died from coronavirus at the age of 96.

The Virgin boss took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to announce the passing of his mother.

Richard Branson wrote, “I’m sorry to share that, sadly like a lot of people’s mums and dads right now in these days of Covid, my mum Eve has also passed away. Rather than mourn her loss, I wanted to celebrate her wonderful life & the joy she brought to so many.”

