Mother of Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni, reacts to discharge of suspects in son’s death

Mrs. Oromoni, the mother of the late 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lagos, Sylvester, has reacted to the discharge of five students and teachers arrested in connection with her son’s death.

The Lagos State government on Wednesday cleared all the people arrested by the police of complicity in the boy’s death late last year.

The state’s Director of Public Prosecution in a letter written to the police said the autopsy result did not prove that Sylvester was murdered.

The DPP added that the toxicology result did not find any harmful substance in the deceased’s body.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had in December last year told journalists that the autopsy conducted on Sylvester revealed that he suffered from a lung injury occasioned by chemical intoxication before his death.

In a video published on Wednesday afternoon, Sylvester’s mother, who could not hold back tears, expressed disappointment that the suspects were cleared by the state government,

She said: ”This battle that is on ground is of the lord. Everlasting living God, the creator of heaven and earth, the beginning and the end, the first and the last, the owner of the whole planet, the God who created the whole universe will surely avenge the death of my son, Sylvester Oromoni jnr.

“For this the whole world will know that there is God that fights for the oppressed. Jehovah God arise and let those that cut the life of my son and those that are supporting them feel the pain that I am passing through. Arise! God of vengeance arise. Everlasting God arise.”

The boy’s family claimed in November last year that he was assaulted by some of his mates for refusing to join a cult group in the college.

Sylvester’s uncle, who confirmed his death on Instagram, said he mentioned five names before he breathed his last in hospital.

The school management later dismissed the deceased family’s claim in a statement.

The state government had since ordered the closure of the school to pave way for a thorough investigation of the incident.

