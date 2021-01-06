Mother of five delivers of quadruplets in Edo, husband flees

A man identified as Austin Ndibisu has reportedly fled his home after his wife, Rita, gave birth to quadruplets on January 2.

According to a Facebook user, Sarah Az Izevbigie, Ndibisu and Rita previously had five children and were expecting one more when she was delivered of the quadruplets at the Edo State General Hospital in Benin City.

On realizing that his wife had given birth to four babies, the man immediately went into hiding, leaving the woman to her fate.

Narrating the situation, Izevbigie said:

“And these wonderful creatures here are not exempted irrespective of how things are at the moment. This happened on 2/1/2021.

“Mrs. Rita Ndibisu, a mother with five children delivered four beautiful bouncing babies (quadruplets) at General Hospital along Nomayo in Upper Sakponba Road, Benin City.

“Unfortunately, her husband is nowhere to be found till now.”

She also used her Facebook page to solicit funds for the mother and her babies and many Nigerians responded by sending donations.

However, on Wednesday, the husband resurfaced and explained why he ran away in the first place.

Ndibisu said:

“Yes, that’s the truth; I ran away when my wife gave birth to four babies after five children. You know as the whole Nigeria be, no money, nothing. I was once an engineer but now a farmer. I don’t have any money.

“I appeal to the government and well-meaning Nigerians to help us. I wasn’t aware she would give birth to quadruplets; we didn’t do any scan. I really need government support for medical care and many other things.”

