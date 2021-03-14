Mother of five kills, buries newborn baby, bathes husband with boiling water | Ripples Nigeria

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 43-year-old housewife, identified as Bisola Awodele, who bathed her husband with boiling water after allegedly killing and secretly burying her newborn baby.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this on Sunday, saying the mother of five is now in police custody at Sango Ota.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested on March 8, adding that the hot water had caused the victim grievous harm.

Upon interrogation, Awodele allegedly confirmed her action, and explained that her husband was fond of getting home drunk every day, noting that she had cautioned him on several occasions but he failed to change.

“The suspect was arrested following a report by the husband, one Peter Phillips, who ran to Sango Ota Area Command with first-degree burns all over his body and reported that his wife, a mother of five, accused him of getting drunk always, as a result of which she picked a pot containing already boiled water, and poured it on his body.

“Upon the report, the Area Commander ACP Muhideen Obe quickly directed his JWC section to effect the arrest of the murderous woman. The team swiftly moved to the scene where the suspect was promptly apprehended.

“On interrogation, the suspect explained to the police how her husband is fond of coming home drunk always without contributing anything to the welfare of her and the children.

“She stated further that on that fateful day, the husband came home drunk as usual, and while she was complaining about the husband act of drunkenness, the man started insulting her and her parents which infuriated her, the consequence of which she poured the hot water on his body”, Oyeyemi said.

The police spokesperson said the preliminary investigation also revealed that the suspect gave birth to a baby about eight months ago, but killed and secretly buried the baby out of frustration.

The police investigating team had since followed her to the secret grave of the dead baby, where the corpse was exhumed, the police added.

Oyeyemi said the husband had been taken to the General Hospital, Ota in Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of the state, where he was recuperating.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

