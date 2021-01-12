Mother of slain youth in Imo cries for justice

Mrs. Rosslyn Onuachu, mother of an Mbaise youth, Imo State, Chika Onuachu, who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by alleged youths of Umuasonye in Umuariam Obowo on Dec. 25 has called on the Imo Police Command to arrest suspected killers of her son and bring them to book.

It was gathered that late Chika Onuachu, an indigene of Okpuala Itu Aguneze Mbaise was allegedly kidnapped and murdered in Obowo by alleged youths of Umuasonye Obowo, while his lifeless body was found in a bush.

Speaking to journalists on the issue on Monday, Mrs Onuachu told the journalists that a Pastor of “End Time Church” in Aguneze (name withheld) who is now at large, allegedly invited his twin brother and other youths from Umuasonye to attack her son.

According to her, the misunderstanding between the Pastor and her son started when the pastor used their land without notification to construct an access road leading to his church and the pastor threatened to kill him.

“The pastor use our land to create access road to his church without consulting us and when my son approached him on the issue, he carried out serious threat against my son.

“On Dec. 25, 2020 the pastor who is from Umuasonye Umuariam but reside in Aguneze, invited his twin brother and other youths of Umuasonye, who came and whisked my son away and allegedly murdered him in Obowo,” she narrated.

She further said that the pastor fled the area on getting the news of the death of her son, adding that the matter was reported to a nearby police station in Mbaise.

Onuachu cried to the Commissioner of Police in Imo and other human right group to help her get justice for her slain son and bring his killers to book.

“I cry for help, I seek justice, he is my only son and bread winner of my family. He was the one taking care of my poor health condition”, she spoke in tears.

Confirming the report, the Imo police PPRO, Orlando Ikoku, said that the matter has officially been reported adding that police has commenced investigations.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

