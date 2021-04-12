Motorcycle passenger dies in Anambra accident | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Motorcycle passenger dies in Anambra accident
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday confirmed the death of a motorcycle passenger in an auto crash in Anambra State.
The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Andrew Kumapayi, who disclosed this to journalists in Awka, said the accident which occurred on Sunday night involved a motorcycle and Toyota vehicle at Ebenesi in Nnobi area of the state.
Kumapayi said the accident was caused by poor visibility.
The FRSC sector commander said two men were involved in the accident while one of them died in the crash.
READ ALSO: ANAMBRA: Two dead, others injured in motor accident
He said: “An unidentified hit-and-run driver of a Toyota vehicle knocked down a CG125 motorcycle rider and his passenger.
“The rider of the motorcycle who sustained some degree of injuries was taken to St Paul’s hospital, Nnobi, by a sympathiser while the passenger was confirmed dead by doctor on duty at the same hospital.
“His body has been deposited at Fatima Morgue, Awka-Etiti, by the FRSC rescue team from Nnewi Command.”
