Mourinho gets three-match ban for grabbing nose of Osimhen’s coach

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has received a three-match ban and a fine of 292,500 Turkish Lira (N11,755,000) for appearing to grab Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk’s nose after their Turkish Cup loss.

The incident occurred after Galatasaray’s 2-1 win, when Mourinho approached Buruk from behind and seemingly pinched his nose, causing the 51-year-old to fall, clutching his face.

Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen bagged a brace for Galatasaray in that game, helping his side go past the quarter­finals of the competition.

Galatasaray accused Mourinho of physical assault, while Fenerbahce claimed Buruk exaggerated and provoked Mourinho with disrespectful gestures.

Read Also: EPL: Arsenal drop points at Everton as Wolves boost survival hopes

The disciplinary board said Mourinho’s punishment was reduced due to provocation.

Mourinho’s assistant Salvatore Foti was banned for four matches for insulting an opposing player.

A stoppage-time scuffle saw Fenerbahce’s Mert Yandas and Galatasaray’s Kerem Demirbay and Baris Yilmaz sent off. Yandas later received a one-game suspension.

Tensions were already high after Galatasaray’s February complaint accusing Mourinho of racism—a case now dismissed by prosecutors.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now