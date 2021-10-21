Sports
Mourinho suffers heaviest defeat of managerial career as Roma concede six
Manager Jose Mourinho had a poor outing on Thursday night as his club AS Roma were walloped 6-1 by Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League.
The loss was one of the heaviest defeats of the Portuguese’s managerial career – and certainly the most surprising.
It is the first time a Mourinho side has conceded six or more goals in a single game in what was the 1,008th match of his coaching career.
Roma trailed just 2-1 at the break against the Norwegian champions, with Mourinho making three changes at the start of the second half and another two on the hour mark
But there was more misery for Mourinho and Roma as four more goals rolled in against the Serie A side, who now sit second place in Group C.
“I decided to play with this line-up, so the responsibility is mine,” Mourinho told Sky Sport Italia.
“I did it with good intentions, to give an opportunity to those who work hard and to rotate the squad on a synthetic pitch in cold weather.
“I never disguised the fact we were a squad with real limitations. We have 13 players who represent one team, the others are on a different level.
“We lost against a team that showed more quality on the night. It’s that simple.”
Mourinho’s other big loss in his managerial career was the 5-0 defeat his Real Madrid side suffered against Barcelona in 2010.
