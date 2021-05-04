Mourinho to replace Fonseca as Roma manager from next season | Ripples Nigeria

Jose Mourinho has been announced as the manager of Italian Serie A side, AS Roma from the start of next season.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United boss will take over from fellow Portuguese Paulo Fonseca, who would leave at the end of the current season.

AS Roma made the announcement on Monday, revealing that 58-year-old Mourinho signed a three-year deal with the club.

Mourinho was sacked by Tottenham on 19 April after 17 months at the London club following a poor run that saw Spurs slip from top of the table to outside the top six.

“The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the job and I cannot wait to start next season,” said Mourinho.

“Thank you to the Friedkin family for choosing me to lead this great club. After meetings with the ownership and Tiago Pinto, I immediately understood the full extent of their ambitions.

“It is the same ambition and drive that has always motivated me and together we want to build a winning project,” he added.

Mourinho has also managed top European clubs like Inter Milan, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

