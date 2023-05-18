Mourinho’s Roma to face Sevilla in Europa League final

Led by Jose Mourinho, AS Roma have landed a spot in the final of the 2022-23 Europa League final where they face Spanish giants, Sevilla.

Roma held Bayer Leverkusen to a goalless draw in the second leg of their semi-final tie, having won 1-0 in the first leg in Italy last week.

Mourinho has won all five of his previous five European finals, including last season’s Europa Conference League with Roma.

Six-time winners Sevilla went through to a seventh Europa League final after their extra-time win over Juventus in a pulsating semi-final second leg.

Read Also: Mourinho makes history as Roma beat Feyenoord to win inaugural Conference League

Sevilla played a 1-1 draw at Juve in the first leg at Juve and also played a 1-1 draw at full time at home, before scoring the winner during extra time to seal their place in the final.

They now face Portuguese Mourinho who will now lead his side to the final in Budapest on 31 May.

Meanwhile, West Ham defeated AZ Alkmaar 3-1 on aggregate to seal a final place in the Europa Conference League.

It is West Ham’s first major European final since 1976. They won 2-1 in the first leg at home and sealed a 1-0 victory in the second leg at the Netherlands.

The English side will take on Fiorentina, who defeated Basel after extra time, in the Conference League final billed to hold in Prague on 7 June.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now