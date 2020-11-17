Mouthwash with cetypyridinium chloride can kill Covid-19 in 30 seconds, study reveals

A study by a group of researchers at Cardiff University have discovered that mouthwash containing at least 0.07 percent cetylpyridinium chloride (CPC) showed “promising signs” of reducing transmission of the Covid-19 virus.

The preliminary report by the group of scientists which is yet to be peer-reviewed, also supports a study published last week that found mouthwash containing CPC helps in reducing the viral load of people infected with the coronavirus.

Dentyl is the only UK mouthwash brand that is part of the clinical trial led by Professor David Thomas from Cardiff University.

“Although this in-vitro study is very encouraging and is a positive step, more clinical research is now clearly needed,” Dr Thomas told the PA news agency on Tuesday, as quoted by the Independent newspaper.

“We need to understand if the effect of over-the-counter mouthwashes on the COVID-19 virus achieved in the laboratory can be reproduced in patients, and we look forward to completing our clinical trial in early 2021.

This came after a US biotech firm, Moderna Inc on Monday said preliminary data from an ongoing phase three study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed it to be 94.5 percent effective.

