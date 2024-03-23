Move to impeach Shaibu heats up as CJN constitutes panel to investigate Dep gov

The Edo State impeachment saga has gone a step forward with the Chief Judge, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, constituting a seven-member panel to investigate Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu.

This follows a resolution passed by the State House of Assembly on March 19, 2024.

The Assembly had accused Shaibu of “gross misconduct,” including perjury and leaking government secrets. Following attempts to serve Shaibu with the impeachment notice, the Assembly directed the Chief Judge to form the investigative panel.

Shaibu had previously denied the allegations against him.

Justice Okungbowa has now constituted a seven-man panel to investigate the allegations levelled against Shaibu, by the state House of Assembly.

Read Also: Oyo Gov Makinde dismisses memoranda on State Police as ‘waste of our time’

This is part of the processes initiated by the assembly to impeach the deputy governor.

The panel’s constitution. was made know on Friday via a statement, with reference number: CR/4837 /Vol. I/131, endorsed by the Chief Registrar of the Edo State High Court, B. O. Osawaru.

According to the statement, the panel is headed by a retired judge, Justice S.A. Omonua.

In the statement, the Chief Registrar stated that the CJ was acting in accordance with the powers vested on him by Section 188(5) of the 1999 Constitution.

The statement read, “This is to bring to the notice of the general public that in line with Section 188(5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the Honourable Chief Judge of Edo State, Honourable Justice D. I. Okungbowa, has constituted the panel of seven persons to investigate the allegations contained in the impeachment notice against the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu.

“The said panel of seven persons is comprised of the following persons: Hon. Justice S.A. Omonua (retd.) – Chairman, Professor Violet Aigbokhaebo- member, Professor Boniface Onomion Edegbai -member, Professor Theresa Akpoghome – member, Oghogho Ayodele Oviasu – member, Andrew Oliha- member and Idris Abdulkareen- member.”

This development marks a significant escalation in the political rift between Shaibu and Governor Godwin Obaseki. The specific details of the accusations and the evidence presented remain unclear.

Shaibu retains the right to defend himself before the panel. The outcome of the investigation will be crucial in determining whether the impeachment proceedings continue. If the panel finds merit in the allegations, the Assembly could then vote on whether to remove Shaibu from office.

This situation is likely to be closely monitored in the coming weeks as Nigerians await the panel’s findings and the potential next steps in the Edo State impeachment drama.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now