Movement of cattle outside ranches to attract N1m fine as Ortom signs Benue amended anti-open grazing law

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Thursday signed the amended anti-open grazing law in the state.

The governor signed the law in May 2017 in a bid to check the herdsmen and farmers clashes in the state.

The new law reviewed upward the fines imposed on violators of the act.

Ortom, who signed the law at the Government House in Makurdi, said the amendment of the document was the government’s response to the killings and maiming of innocent people of the state by bandits.

He said: “We thought the bandits will respect the law of the land. We gave a moderate charge of N2,000 for any cattle impounded. A cow is sold for over N200,000. We discovered that the charges for other states are as high as N70,000 because the policy is dynamic.

“Henceforth, owners of animals impounded will pay fines of N50,000, N10,000, N5,000 and N1,000, respectively, per cow, sheep, goat and bird or poultry for violating the law.

“If the owner fails to pay the stipulated fine after seven days, the animal will be auctioned in line with amended law.

“Any person found moving livestock on foot within or across urban centres, rural settlements or any part of the state or owner of those livestock or manager of a ranch from where the livestock emanates, commits an offence and is liable to: For the first offender, a fine of N500,000 and subsequent offender, a fine of N1,000,000, and for the owner of the livestock or manager of the ranch, a fine of N500,000 or one-year imprisonment.”

