Moves for ceasefire in Libya squashed, as Haftar leaves Moscow without signing agreement

The moves made to return peace to Libya is now in tatters after renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar left Moscow without signing an agreement that would have formalised a tentative ceasefire in the war-torn country.

Haftar had on Monday evening asked until Tuesday morning to look over the agreement already signed by Fayez al-Sarraj, the head of the United Nations-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

However, Hafter, whose eastern-based forces launched an offensive to seize the GNA’s base of Tripoli in April, left Moscow without signing the deal drafted at the indirect talks, Russia’s foreign ministry was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Niger Republic declares 3-day nat’l mourning as death toll from terrorists’ attack hits 89

“The draft [agreement] ignores many of the Libyan army’s demands,” Haftar was quoted as saying by the Al Arabiya television network.

Reports say the meeting between the two Libya factional leaders was aimed at agreeing on an unconditional and open-ended ceasefire in Libya.

The talks in the Russian capital were held a day after a fragile ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey came into force in Libya.

Join the conversation

Opinions