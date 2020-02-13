Movie producer reveals how long it will take to remake 1994 Nollywood classic ‘Glamour Girls’

The cofounder of Play Network Africa, Charles Okpaleke, sole rights owners of the remake of the 1994 Nollywood classic ‘Glamour Girls’ has revealed that it will take two years to get the movie project completed.

Okpaleke who revealed this on his official Instagram page noted that remake of 1994 blockbuster would require a well thought out 2-year production span which is currently underway.

“Glamour Girls is going to take 2 years of production! I intend to kill it. I’m super excited,” Okpaleke wrote on Instagram.

The ‘Glamour Girls’ movie project now joins the production company’s swelling list of classic remakes following the box office success of ‘Living in Bondage Breaking Free’, the sequel of 1993 classic thriller, Living in Bondage, directed by Chris Obi-Rapu.

Written and produced by Nigerian filmmaker Kenneth Nnebue, the movie told the story of a village girl whose desire for a better life got her to take a questionable job in Lagos.

The movie at the time turned out to be the launching pad for the careers of major Nollywood actresses including Eucharia Anunuobi, Ngozi Ezeonu, Jennifer Okere, and Gloria Anozia among others.

