International
Mozambique extremists behead pastor, give severed head to wife to show authorities
Suspected ISIS-linked extremists have reportedly beheaded a Mozambican Pastor, before handing his severed head to his wife to show authorities in the country.
According to local media, the killing of the Pastor took place in the country’s gas-rich northern province of Cabo Delgado where Islamists have been battling government forces for supremacy.
She was ordered to inform the authorities of her husband’s killing by the suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents, who had kidnapped the pastor in his farm, she told police.
The woman, a resident of Nova Zambezia, told officials that the attackers kidnapped her husband from the farm before beheading him.
Read also: President of Mozambique offers amnesty to militant Islamists
A local journalist reported that the Pastor’s widow was later seen carrying a sack containing the head of her husband to the district police headquarters to deliver to authorities as instructed by the killers.
The Cabo Delgado province has been rocked by attacks by Islamic State-linked militants since 2017, killing at least 3,340 people and displacing more than 800,000.
In one attack earlier this year, dozens of innocent people including Briton, Philip Mawer, were killed when Islamist insurgents launched a raid on the northern town of Palma on March 24.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....