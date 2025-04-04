Mozilla unveils Thundermail to compete with Microsoft 365, Gmail

Mozilla, a free and open source browser, has unveiled Thundermail, a brand-new web-based email service that will work similarly to Gmail and Microsoft 365 but with more robust privacy safeguards and no adverts or data harvesting.

Along with other tools like Thunderbird Send for file sharing, Appointment for scheduling, and Assist for AI functions with privacy protections, the new service is a part of a larger “Thunderbird Pro” ecosystem.

Mozilla has been working for years on improving Thunderbird to compete better with Microsoft 365 and Gmail with some new updates, which include:

1.) A modernized user interface with better design and customization.

2.) Improved performance, especially for handling large email accounts.

3.) Advanced privacy features, as Mozilla promotes open-source, ad-free alternatives.

4.) Potential AI integrations to keep up with smart email features.

Although Thunderbird Pro will be a premium service at first, limited-access free tiers might be added later. This is because the organization’s donation revenue increased from $2.8 million in 2021 to over $8.6 million in 2023.

