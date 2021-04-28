MPC member reveals why CBN isn't aggressive with strict price stability | Ripples Nigeria

Business
MPC member reveals why CBN isn’t aggressive with strict price stability
A member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Adeola Adenikinju, has revealed why the apex bank has resisted being aggressive with strict price stability.
Adenikinju mentioned that slow economic growth, high number of unemployment and rising poverty within the country influenced the decision, couple with Nigeria just exiting recession.
The country had entered recession in the third quarter of 2020 after two consecutive economic contraction starting from the second quarter of the same year.
Although, Nigeria exited in the fourth quarter by a weak recovery rate of 0.11 percent. With this in mind Adenikinju said the monetary policy committee can’t be aggressive with its approach to grow the economy.
“The weak economic growth, rising unemployment and poverty also mean that we cannot aggressively pursue strict price stability at a time we are slowly crawling out of recession.” the economist said.
This was made known in the MPC communique updated and published by the apex bank on Tuesday.
READ ALSO: CBN’s MPC blames insecurity, electricity tariff hike for rising inflation, as living condition worsens
Adenikinju also stated that
“I see the CBN intervention credit as complementary and not substitution to credit from the deposit money banks. Also given the focus of capital expenditure of the government this year, it then means that we can focus on growth and tackle inflation at the same time.”
In his note in the MPC communique, he said the current economic state will negatively impact fixed income earners and welfare of households within the country, as high inflation causes macroeconomic instability.
He said the inflation rate is projected to remain above 17.9 percent in 2021, “The rising inflationary pressure seems to be unabated. Bank Staff projection shows that inflation will remain above 17.9% by 2021M04.
“This is also fueling inflation expectation by economic agents. Nigeria has one of the highest inflation rates in the world. High inflation induces macroeconomic instability. It will negatively affect the welfare of households and fixed income earners.” He said in his note
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Benzema, Pulisic score as Madrid, Chelsea play first-leg draw in UCL semi
Karim Benzema and Christian Pulisic were on target for their respective clubs as Real Madrid held Chelsea to a 1-1...
EPL top four: Leicester won’t make last season’s mistake —Iheanacho
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho says he does not want what happened to Leicester City last season to repeat itself...
SportsBusiness: Liverpool announce £46m loss; Arsenal ‘not for sale’ amid takeover interests
English Premier League club, Liverpool have announced that they made a pre-tax loss of £46m for the year ending 31...
Nagelsmann to replace Flick as Bayern manager at end of season
RB Leipzig coach, Julian Nagelsmann will be replacing Hansi Flick as manager of Bayern Munich at the end of the...
Osimhen scores goal no.7 as Napoli overtake Juventus in UCL qualification race
Victor Osimhen has continued to score for Napoli as his effort on Monday helped them beat 10-man Torino 2-0 in...
Latest Tech News
Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Ladda to lead...
OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...