Mr Eazi’s father explains why he didn’t have a close relationship with his son

Captain Alexander Olukayode Ajibade, the father of ‘SuperNova’ crooner, Tosin Ajibade aka Mr Eazi has explained why he never had a father-son relationship with the talented singer.

In a Whatsapp exchange with his son, Captain Ajibade explained that he was serving in Sierra Leone when he (Mr Eazi) was born and that made them not to blend or have a ‘father-son’ relationship.

The details came to light after Mr Eazi shared the details on social media on Tuesday while reflecting on his recent trip to the west-African country as he revealed that he was curious to ask his father considering he “felt a certain attachment upon landing” in Sierra Leone.

“I found out that at the time of my birth my dad was serving in this great country. Little wonder I felt a certain attachment upon Landing. Big love to all the people of Sierra Leone and see you more often,” he wrote on Twitter.

In his reply, Captain Ajibade who has retired from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) as a squadron leader said that his long stay away from home was responsible for their inability to bond as Mr Eazi always saw him as an ”intruder or visitor.”

“I was in Sierra Leone when you were born; living in a tent at Lungi Airport from 1990 to 1992. That was why we couldn’t blend (father/son relationship) until we moved out of PH. I was always/ intruder to you,” he wrote.

