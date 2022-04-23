Mr. Macaroni announces engagement to colleague, ‘Mummy Wa’

Nigerian social media content creator and comedian, Adebola Adebayo aka Mr. Macaroni, on Saturday sent social media into a frenzy after he shared engagement photos with his colleague, Kemisola Ikuseedun otherwise known as Mummy Wa.

The pair also confirmed the development on their social media pages.

They didn’t just announce the engagement but also shared jaw-dropping photos.

“Engagement Today, Wedding Tomorrow 😁,” Macaroni captioned the photo.

Today is for Engagement 😁😍 pic.twitter.com/JfVor6BsoM — MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) April 23, 2022

On her part, Mummy Wa shared a video from the photoshoot to the delight of her fans.

“DaddyWa finally paid mummy wa’s bride price @mrmacaroni1 + @kemz_mama,” she captioned the video.

Watch the video below.

Both content creators are a popular couple in their comedy skits. For several years, they have entertained their audience with humorous content.

