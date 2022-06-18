Mr. Macaroni blasts Nigerian politicians for treasury looting

Popular Nigerian comedian, Adebowale Adebayo aka Mr. Macaroni, on Saturday slammed Nigerian politicians for stealing public funds to enrich themselves impoverish the citizens.

In a post on his Twitter handle, Macaroni urged Nigerians to educate themselves on political issues and prepare adequately for the 2023 general elections.

Read also: I’m not married to Mummy Wa —Comedian, Mr Macaroni

He charged Nigerians to vote the right leaders who would aid the development of the people and the nation into public offices next year.

The comedian wrote: “Politicians loot the nation’s treasury dry to enrich themselves and give the people peanuts once every four years instead of creating an enabling environment for the people to succeed.

“We must spread the gospel to all Nigerians online and offline that we deserve better!!”

Politicians loot the Nation’s treasury dry to enrich themselves and give the people peanuts once every four years instead of creating an enabling environment for the people to succeed. We must spread the gospel to all Nigerians online and offline that we deserve better!! — MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) June 18, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now