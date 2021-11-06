Mr Macaroni explains why he didn’t go with colleagues to visit VP Osinbajo

Popular social media content creator and actor, Adebola Adedayo, otherwise known as Mr Macaroni, has reacted after his colleagues paid a courtesy visit to the Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential Villa on Thursday, November 4.

The comedians who visited the Vice President were called out for the visit. However, Mr Macaroni alongside singer Falz were notably missing at the event.

Macaroni has now responded, revealing that he was invited to the meeting but he declined.

The comedian further stated that Nigeria’s leaders and their aides are on social media and they see the demands of the youths so if they have done nothing about it, he doubts that going to meet those leaders will change anything.

