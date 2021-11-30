Mr. Macaroni, Falz reject Sanwo-Olu’s invitation to Lagos peace walk

The duo of Nigerian entertainers, Adebola Adebayo aka Mr. Macaroni and Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz on Tuesday rejected the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s invitation to participate in a peace walk in the state.

The governor had earlier on Tuesday invited several individuals including Falz, Mr. Macaroni, Dele Farotimi, Temitope Majekodunmi, Segun Awosanya (Segalink), Adedotun (Just Detoun), Seun Kuti, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu , Commander of Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Yinka Egbeyemi and others to join him in the peace walk.

Sanwo-Olu, who confirmed the invitation of the celebrities at a media briefing in Lagos, said the historic march, was put together by the state government in a bid to heal the state following the shooting of #ENDSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate on October 20 last year.

However, in a statement published on his Twitter handle a few minutes after the governor’s announcement, the popular skit maker challenged the state government to accept responsibility for the heinous events of October last year.

Mr. Macaroni asked the government to implement the recommendations of the state judicial panel of inquiry in order to regain the trust of its people.

He wrote: “I humbly decline the invitation of Mr. Governor. The government themselves set up a panel. The panel has made recommendations. I believe that genuine peacemaking will begin by first implementing the recommendations of the panel. Then we can begin to trust the government.

READ ALSO: Lagos set to release ENDSARS panel’s report, Sanwo-Olu insists on ‘unblemished respect for the truth’

“Mr. Governor has said it in his speech. That to be a center of Excellence, we have to be a Center of Truth. Before there can be healing, the government has to be sincere. There must be acceptance of wrongdoings and willingness to correct them.”

On his part, Falz described the peace walk as a huge joke.

He said: “This suggestion of a ‘walk of peace’ sounds like a joke and a very disrespectful one at that. People were murdered in cold blood and absolutely no iota of justice has been served more than a year after. How can there be peace without justice?

“In this same speech, you said ‘to be a smart city, we first must be a just one. Remember the young Nigerians that had their lives snatched away by weapons wielded by our own Armed Forces? You want to sweep that under the carpet? Is that how to establish a just city? #ENDSARS

“Young Nigerians, till today, are still being constantly harassed and extorted by police officers!! You were awfully quiet about that. Or are you not aware? #ENDSARS.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now