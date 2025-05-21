Connect with us

Mr Macaroni knocks police over student killed by stray bullet in Ibadan

4 hours ago

Nigerian content creator, actor, and activist Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr. Macaroni, has taken to social media to knock the Nigeria Police Force over a student that was killed by a stray bullet fired by a policeman in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Social media and the local community are incensed by the incident, which happened during a police raid in the capital of Oyo State.
According to witnesses, the student—was in his father’s car when he was hit by a stray bullet.

Along with his twin brother, the student was on his way to take the current WAEC exam.

While reacting to the incident in a post shared on social media, Mr. Macaroni  called out the police and described them as irresponsible and shamelessly corrupt.

‘‘Wicked, Evil, Callous, irresponsible and shamelessly Corrupt @PoliceNG just killed an innocent boy in broad daylight!!!  MURDERERS!!!’’ Mr Macaroni wrote on social media.

