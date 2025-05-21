Mr Macaroni knocks police over student killed by stray bullet in Ibadan

Nigerian content creator, actor, and activist Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr. Macaroni, has taken to social media to knock the Nigeria Police Force over a student that was killed by a stray bullet fired by a policeman in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Social media and the local community are incensed by the incident, which happened during a police raid in the capital of Oyo State.

According to witnesses, the student—was in his father’s car when he was hit by a stray bullet.

Along with his twin brother, the student was on his way to take the current WAEC exam.

While reacting to the incident in a post shared on social media, Mr. Macaroni called out the police and described them as irresponsible and shamelessly corrupt.

‘‘Wicked, Evil, Callous, irresponsible and shamelessly Corrupt @PoliceNG just killed an innocent boy in broad daylight!!! MURDERERS!!!’’ Mr Macaroni wrote on social media.



