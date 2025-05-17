Mr Macaroni opens up on his vulnerable side, emotional needs

Nigerian content creator, actor, comedian, and activist Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr. Macaroni, has opened up about his vulnerable side and his emotional needs.

The humour merchant who opened up during a recent podcast appearance said that he mostly forgets about himself when, in actual fact, he needs someone to look out for him.

Mr. Macaroni, who is known for his online comedy skits and roles in films, also added that one feels genuine relief and comfort knowing that someone has your back.

READ ALSO: Mr Macaroni reacts to claims Patience Jonathan detained 15 domestic workers since 2019

He said; ‘‘I mostly forget about myself, and then people see that and forget that me too I need someone looking out for me. Basically, when there is someone who has your back and you know that you have for life, its a lot of relief and comfort.

‘‘You know that when you call that person, they’re there for you. Sometimes it’s them checking in on you too. Yes, a lot of people talk about money and all that, but I just feel like everyone wants to be loved and it has to be genuine.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now