Mr Macaroni, other #OccupyLagos protesters granted bail

Popular Nigerian actor and social media comedian, Adebola Adebayo better known as Mr Macaroni has been granted bail by a Magistrate Court in Yaba, Lagos following his arrest alongside other #OccupyLagos protesters during the early hours of Saturday, February 13.

Ripples Nigeria reported earlier that the talented skit maker was arrested alongside several others at Lekki Tollgate on Saturday morning.

Reports revealed that the protesters were charged for failing to comply with the quarantine law; breach of the public peace, and harassment.

The protesters were Debo Adebayo aka Mr Macaroni; Answer Harrison, Adekanbi Kayode; Yemi Orungbamila, Anjorin Joseph; Paul Terkuma, Dayo Keshinro, Belema Briggs, Olanrewaju Olonta and 29 others.

According to the charge sheet, the protesters who are 40 in number, were charged on three counts;

“Count 1, that you the above-named defendants on February 13, 2021; at Lekki Toll Plaza in the Yaba Magisterial District did conspire among yourselves to commit a misdemeanour likely to cause a breach of the peace and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 412 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“Count 2, that you the above-named defendants on February 13, 2021; at Lekki Toll Plaza in the Yaba Magisterial District in a public space gathered yourselves to harass and cause unnecessary alarm and panic in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 168 (1)(e) and punishable under section 168 (2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“Count 3, that you the above-named defendants on February 13, 2021, at Lekki Toll Plaza in the Yaba Magisterial District did fail to comply with the restriction/ prohibition Quarantine law which prohibit any social gathering to avoid spreading and contracting of coronavirus and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 5 of the Quarantine Act of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2004 and domesticated under Public Health Law of the Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015,” it reads.

