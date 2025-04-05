Mr Macaroni reacts to claims Patience Jonathan detained 15 domestic workers since 2019

Nigerian actor, content creator, and activist Debo Adedayo, popularly known asDebo Adedayo, has reacted to claims that First Lady Patience Jonathan detained no fewer than 15 of her domestic staff since 2019 over missing jewelry.

The humor merchant who raised concerns in a post shared on his X page (formerly Twitter) emphasized that people should be presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law and denounced the workers’ extended imprisonment.

In addition, he lamented the unfairness of the accusations and asked Patience Jonathan if he had any memory of the domestic workers remaining behind bars.

He wrote, “The injustice in this country is so painful!!!

“According to this report, these men and women have been locked up for over five years without a court conviction!!

“Does Madam Patience Jonathan even remember that they are still in Prison???

“We must stand against this pattern of abusing power that allows rich people to lock up others because they cannot speak or fight for themselves. By law, they are innocent until proven guilty!”



