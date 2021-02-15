Mr Macaroni releases video, says he was assaulted, tortured by police over #occupylagos protest

Mr Macaroni was among several #occupyLagos protesters that were arrested on Saturday, October 13.

Although, he has since been released on bail, the social media content creator and Nollywood actor has narrated his ordeal in a recently released video on Instagram.

Mr Macaroni, real name Adebola Adebayo explained in the video that he was physically assaulted and tortured by the Nigerian police.

The comedian said he has bruises all over his body and was heading to the hospital to check himself. He also said both of his phones were smashed.

Macaroni has since been released and back home but said it was a traumatic experience.

He said: “I’m going to the hospital for a complete check. I have bruises all over. Them beat me, them beat me well, them say I go get sense.”

He called out the government for their action towards protesters.

He said:

“The government is responsible for protection. So, let me ask, you had over 200 policemen out there yesterday, and you want to tell me you could not guarantee a peaceful protest if there was going to be one? It shows that you guys are irresponsible, all of you are irresponsible.”

He said he’s certain the police would have killed protesters if word hadn’t already gotten out that they had arrested some people and were detaining them.

He said:

“If word was not out that people were already being arrested, If word was not out, people would have died clean and clear.

“They were saying it, they were telling us that ‘we’ll shoot you, nothing will happen. If it was night all of una for don die.’ ”

He denied allegations that he collected money from the opposition to speak against this government. He went on to curse those making the allegations.

He thanked the lawyers and everyone who played a part in getting him released and said he’ll speak further after getting medical attention.

