Mr Macaroni reportedly receives death threats | Ripples Nigeria

Mr Macaroni reportedly receives death threats
Nigerian social media content creator and social activist, Mr Macaroni, real name Debo Macaroni has taken to social media to reveal he has been receiving threats from anonymous numbers.
According to the comedian and Nollywood actor, he was urged to desist from participating in the ongoing Democracy Day protest across the country.
He revealed that he has proof and would publish them should he be manhandled or arrested by the authorities today, Saturday, June 12.
Taking to the social media platform, Twitter on Saturday morning, Macaroni wrote;
I have received so many threats from strange contacts!! They have also sent me different people to me, to tell me I must not step out.”
The tweet reads further;
I have everything on record.
I will not be a prisoner in my own country!! We deserve better”
Recall the actor was arrested a couple of months ago for spearheading the #occupyLagos protest that took place at the Lekki Tollgate in February.
By Adekunle Fajana
