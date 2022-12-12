Mr Macaroni, Sabinus, skit makers, influencers, others to pay charges on adverts

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has mandated skit makers, social media influencers, and bloggers, among others to seek its approval before advertising any product or service online.

It cost N25,000 ($68.87), N150,000 ($413) and N280,000 ($771) depending on speed for an advert to be vetted.

In a statement issued on Monday, December 12, 2022, the Director General, Dr Olalekan Fadolapo, warned that the Council was set to enforce compliance as part of efforts to sanitise the advertising space.

Fadolapo said: “ARCON has received complaints on the advertisement, advertising, and marketing communications activities of skit makers, comedians, influencers, content creators/producers, bloggers, vloggers etc on digital media platforms.

“Most of the advertisements exposed by this group are not only unethical with unverified claims and misinformation, but also in violation of the Nigerian Code of Advertising Practice.”

The statement said by this notice, brand owners, digital agencies, secondary digital media space owners, that is, bloggers, skit makers, comedians, influencers, content creators/producers, bloggers, vloggers and other advertising stakeholders in the digital/online space are advised to obtain pre-exposure approval of all advertisements, advertising and marketing communications in accordance with the Nigerian Code of Advertising Practice and the ARCON Act No 23 of 2022.

Fadolapo said, “ARCON will take necessary actions, including sanctions and prosecution of violators of the provision of the Act to ensure compliance.”

