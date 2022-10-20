News
Mr Macaroni says Nigerian govt deceitful for failing to act on #EndSARS panel recommendations
A Nigerian skit maker, Debo Adedayo popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has described the Nigerian government as deceitful over its failure to act on the recommendations of the #EndSARS panel.
It was exactly two years ago today when the Nigerian youth took to the streets of Lagos in protest against the excesses of a disbanded police unit—Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
In the night of 20 October, 2020, the Nigerian military had gunned down a number of peaceful protesters who converged at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos.
Adedayo, who alongside a number of other Nigerians, took a memorial walk at the Tollgate on Thursday, condemned the failure of Nigerian government to fulfill its promises of seeking justice for victims.
He challenged the government to swiftly act on the recommendations submitted by the panel over the incident.
He said: “Before becoming a police officer, governor and president, you are first a Nigerian. So at the end of the day, if Nigeria is good for everyone, we will have a peaceful country.
“That’s to show you how deceitful government can sometimes be. So they need to realize that this fight is for the Nigerian people.”
