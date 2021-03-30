Mr Macaroni says Nigerians only despise nepotism when they don't benefit from it | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Mr Macaroni says Nigerians only despise nepotism when they don’t benefit from it
In a lengthy Twitter thread, Nigerian social media content creator and activist, Mr Macaroni real name Adebola Adebayo has bared his thoughts on subtle moves by Nigerians for power and opportunity to benefit from some of the negative qualities that they berate politicians for.
Mr Macaroni in a lengthy Twitter thread, stated that most Nigerians will refuse to fight corruption and would openly endorse nepotism should they hold political power.
Mr Macaroni stated that some Nigerians only hate corruption, nepotism, impunity and bad governance when they don’t benefit from it.
Read what he published;
“I see now that some of us only hate corruption, nepotism, impunity and bad governance because we do not benefit from it. Once we do, corruption is no longer black and white. It is color grey. We give corruption a new name and we even justify it.
“I have had conversations with some people who strongly opine that Nigeria can never be better. And they say this with all conviction.. trust me to argue with all my strength and might that Nigeria will be better!! However, it seems we are caught up in one big circle.
“A friend said to me ‘Debo this one wey u dey do Na your business o.. if I enter government like this, me sef go chop national cake’, I was weak!! Because I know a lot of youths have this mindset. To some, Nigeria don spoil finish. Make we sef go chop our own.. is this the way?
“Everyone has a right to associate with whatever political party they so desire. But when it comes to good governance, accountability, integrity and service to the people for a better Nation, we should never compromise on that! Never!!!
“The way things are in Nigeria, our focus should be coming together to hold government accountable and making sure they do better. We as citizens must also not be found wanting because he who seeks equity must come with clean hands. Party loyalty should not lead to recklessness.
“2023 is almost here and politicians would use us against us!!! They have started work already. From celebrities, to social media influencers, to the kings of the streets, to the religious leaders.. it’s one Big Giant Cartel!!! If we can’t evolve into a force, we become pawns!!
Read also: Activist, Mr Macaroni vows to continue agitation against bad governance
“Person like me don talk say No APC or PDP!! And that’s a personal decision. I no follow anybody wey wan join the parties fight. If we all know what we are doing, we can collectively demand for good governance and work towards a better Nigeria. But we must evolve! We must!!
“We must evolve into a force!! I have been saying this!! It doesn’t need to be a new force! We can join one whose integrity has not been compromised. But we must evolve. Or else we just keep complaining!! We give it our best and keep pushing until that force becomes The Force!!
“This will give a lot of people like me who have been sitting on the fence for too long the chance to join hands with a movement that they can perhaps relate with. Some of us simply do not want to dine with the past or present government but then, we can’t continue to be quiet!!!
“Corruption is Corruption! That you benefit from it doesn’t make the corruption any lesser than it is. You are benefiting from a corrupt system that oppresses, kills, and leaves your fellow citizens in abject penury, rejection and dejection.
“The greatest want of the world is the want of Men- Men who will not be bought or sold; Men who in their inmost souls are true and honest.. Men whose conscience is as true to duty as the needle to the pole. Men who will stand for the right though the heavens fall. -Ellen G. White.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Which Premier League players are paid the most?
Manchester City are currently dominating the premier league table in the 2020 – 2021 season, having won four of their last...
JUST IN… Iwobi available for Lesotho game after testing negative for COVID-19
Alex Iwobi will be available for the final game of the Super Eagles in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
MATCHDAY! Super Eagles seek to end AFCON qualifiers on high note
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be battling the Crocodiles of Lesotho in their final match of the 2021 Africa...
Aguero to leave Man City at end of season, be honoured with statue
Manchester City have announced that their forward, Sergio Aguero will be leaving the club at the end of the season...
RACIST ABUSE: Bale wants more players to boycott social media in protest
Wales and on-loan Tottenham striker, Gareth Bale has called upon footballers across the globe to take a stand against racist...
Latest Tech News
UK startup launches musical contest in Nigeria
Swype Global, a United Kingdom startup operating in the digital technology space, has launched Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 which offers...
Chinese startup DiDi Chuxing penetrates Africa through South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Chinese startup DiDi...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From equity raiser, which is now becoming a weekly affairs, to opportunity windows for African entrepreneurs; the week was characterised...
Congress calls out Twitter boss for tweeting during hearing. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Congress calls out...
Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...
Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase
The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...