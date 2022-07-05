Mr Macaroni slams police officers for dehumanizing Nigerians

Nigerian comedian, Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has slammed the Nigerian police for their alleged continued maltreatment and oppression of Nigerians.

The skit maker, who raised the alarm in a series of tweets on Tuesday, also accused the police of dehumanizing human rights lawyers.

He cited an example of one Ridwanullahi who was allegedly maltreated by the police at Ebute Meta and dragged to Area C Command.

Debo added that the inanities of police officers continued because past cases were not treated with any seriousness.

The tweets read: “Nigeria lawyers who help us fight for our rights have been maltreated by the police and taken to the station.

“The least every Nigerian deserves is to be treated with respect and dignity. The Nigerian police continue to oppress, brutalize, dehumanize the people and they simply won’t stop. They have been emboldened because there has been no consequences for past actions.

“Are Nigerian police not you tired of oppressing the people? Some officers passed one way at Ebute-Meta, making the gridlock on the road worse. Ridwanullahii challenged them and next thing was they slapped him. They dragged him and have forcefully taken him to Area C Command.

“I’m so tired of this wickedness from Police officers all the time. Wetin happen? Why must you people oppress us at any given time. You passed one way to disturb other road users. Someone asked why and the next thing was to brutalize him. What’s happening?”

