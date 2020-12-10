MR P TO FANS: Move on, get over it, there’ll never be a P Square reunion

Peter Okoye, one-half of defunct group, P Square who now prefers to be referred to in music circles as Mr P has told his fans that he’ll never be united again with his brother, Paul Okoye aka Rude Boy, musically.

Mr P who revealed this in a lengthy post on his Instagram page on Thursday said that he resigned from the group, P Square years ago and would not be going back.

According to Mr P who noted that much while revealing his plans for 2021, fans should move on and stop asking when he will get back with his brother as P Square again.

In the post on Instagram, Mr P said that if they (fans) were still angry that he had P Square on his official handle, they should remove it because both parties of the former group have gone their separate ways.

Mr P wrote; ”It’s just 24hrs before My long awaiting single FOLLOW MY LEAD Drops! Let me get this off my chest before some people start there usual preaching!

“Listen! Nothing lasts forever and Change is constant! Everyday they continue barking!

*Apologize to your bros

*Bring back our Psq

*We don’t know Mr P… we only know Psq

*He doesn’t know how to sing

*He is nothing but a dancer

*His career is dead

*Such a noise maker

*Why is he so Childish

*You are now an upcoming artiste

Waa! waa!! waa!!!

“Pls let me ask, Have you ever felt liberation when you do what you’re passionate about, follow your dreams, follow your heart. Go back! Go back!! Go back!!! and do what exactly? after saying I dont know how to sing?

“And again! Going back is it not for me to make more money? Since you know better! So why is that your problem? I thought i wrote an official resignation letter 4 yrs ago that I was no longer part of the group! Na by force?

“For those barking “I only know Psq i don’t know Mr P and ….” Go to Psq page and do the barking. I am no longer part of the group!

“Pls this page is for me and my dear fans Team P! Please let’s enjoy our new coming single “Follow My Lead” in peace!

“Mr P’s fans is all that matters now! If you are still angry that my handle still has Psq come and remove it yourself

We have since moved on and its best y’all do the same! Support who you wish to support and move on. It is not a competition and I am not even giving any room for that. So Psq fans Take heart and get used to it! nothing last forever! Again Change is constant.

“This is no longer about what you want! It is about what we want, so respect our decisions.

“We r not the first group to split or make such decisions! Plantashun Boiz, StylePlus, Mohits and Remedies So enough of the time wasting!

“Blood is thicker than water! Blood is thicker than water! Please my wife and children are they the water or Zobo?”, he asked rhetorically.

