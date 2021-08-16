MRS, May & Baker among top gainers as market cap drops by 0.04%

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N10 billion following the drop in equity capitalization by 0.04 percent at the close of trading on Monday.

The equity capitalization fell from N20.59 trillion posted on Friday to N20.58 trillion at the close of business today.

The All Share Index was down by 16.94 basis points to settle at 39,505.4 compared to 39,522.34 reported on Friday.

Investors traded 141.28 million shares valued at N1.63 billion in 3,393 deals on Monday.

This was lower than the 188.83 million shares valued at N2.08 billion that exchanged hands in 3,267 deals last Friday.

SFS Real Estate led the gainers’ chart after its share price appreciated by 9.96 percent to move from N61.75kobo to N67.90kobo per share.

MRS gained 9.92 percent during trading to increase its share price from N12.60kobo to N13.85kobo per share.

May & Baker’s share price was up by 9.77 percent to end trading at N4.83kobo from N4.40kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour gained 9.76 percent to move from N2.05 to N2.25kobo per share at the end of trading.

Mutual Benefit’s share price increased by 8.82 percent to end trading with N0.37kobo from N0.34kobo per share.

Associated Bus Transport topped the losers’ chart after shedding 8.33 percent from its share price during trading to drop from N0.36kobo to N0.33kobo per share.

Lasaco’s share price declined from N1.50kobo to N1.40kobo per share following a loss of 6.67 percent in its share price.

Livestock’s share price plunged by 4.81 percent to end trading at N1.98kobo from N2.08 per share.

Fidelity Bank’s share price declined from N2.50kobo to N2.28kobo per share after losing 4.80 percent in share price during trading.

Champion Breweries completed the list as its share price fell by 4.55 percent to end trading at N2.10kobo from N2.20kobo per share.

eTranzact was the most active stock as investors traded 16.18 million shares worth N33.34 billion.

Fidelity Bank’s shares were traded at a volume of 10.44 million and valued at N24.32 million.

Transcorp was next with 9.76 million shares traded at a cost of N9.28 million.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance reported 9.18 million shares worth N4.40 million while Access Bank recorded over 7.58 million traded shares at a value of N69.02 million.

