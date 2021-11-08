Business
MTN, Airtel, Eterna, Unilever make Ripples Nigeria Stock-To-Watch list
MTN, Airtel, Eterna and Unilever made it into this week’s Ripples Nigeria Stock-To-Watch list as the capital market reopens for another five days of trading.
Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.
Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.
MTN Nigeria
The telecommunications company has secured approval in principle for its mobile money subsidiary, MoMO, from the Central Bank of Nigeria.
MTN will offer payment service bank through its operation, giving investors in the firm more value for their investment. Although, the firm is yet to receive the final license which cost N2 million.
Airtel Nigeria
The Bharti Airtel subsidiary has also received approval in principle (AIP) for mobile money service through its subsidiary, Smartcash. Like MTN, it paid N500,000 to secure the AIP.
While it’s also yet to secure the final license, Airtel’s inroad into the financial industry will boost its value in the capital market, as it will improve investors return on investment.
Eterna
The oil and gas company ended last week as the top loser, and it will begin this week in same position as the capital market resumes for another investor outing.
Read also: Management, misinformation, breach of regulator’s guideline, push FBN Holdings, GTCO, two others into stocks-to-watch list
Eterna had lost N1.34kobo from its stock value, which crashed from N8.65kobo per share, after its shareholders engaged in sell off within five days.
Its stock price will start from a negative of N7.31kobo per share this week, but with its bearish states, investors need to trade with caution.
Unilever Nigeria
It was one of the biggest losers last week after its share price lost N2.25kobo. This was caused by shareholders taking out their investment in Unilever Nigeria.
The sell off among Unilever shareholders crashed its stock value to N13.35kobo from N15.60kobo per share which it opened last week with.
With Unilever shareholders entering this week in the mood of a sell off, investors need to trade carefully, as profit-taking still hovers on the firm.
