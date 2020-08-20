MTN appoints new president/CEO to lead group

African telecommunications company, MTN Group, on Wednesday appointed Ralph Mupita the current Chief Finance Officer as the new president and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The appointment will take effect by September 1.

Prior to joining MTN Group, Ralph was the CEO of Old Mutual Emerging Markets for five years.

MTN Group chairman, Mr Mcebisi Jonas was quoted as saying in a statement: “After a rigorous and extensive search process, we are pleased to have appointed someone of Ralph’s calibre, experience and ability to fill the group president and CEO position.

Ralph in his remark said “Leading a business with MTN Group’s history, scale and socio-economic impact is a privilege and honour, and I look forward to working with the group board and executive committee in driving growth and unlocking value for shareholders and broader stakeholders.”

The current president and CEO, Rob Shuter, will step down from his executive responsibilities on 31 August 2020.

