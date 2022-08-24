MTN begins rollout of 5G network in Lagos, Abuja, five others

MTN Nigeria has commenced a test run of the 5G network in six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This followed the failure of Mafab Communications, the second company to acquire the 5G spectrum from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), to kick-off its own 5G service.

Mafab Communications failed to meet the August 24 deadline put in place by the commission.

However, the company will begin the rollout of the 5G network in January next year after securing a five months extension from the NCC.

In a statement obtained by Ripples Nigeria, MTN Nigeria said subscribers of its 5G network in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Kano, Owerri, and Maiduguri, would first connect to the service out of 36 states in the country.

Although connection to the 5G network is also dependent on the type of device used by subscribers in the areas chosen for the test run, MTN said the service would extend the reach and capacity of its data network in Nigeria.

The statement read: “Customers with certain enabled devices will be allowed to connect with and try out the new service where coverage is available.

“The advanced technology promises to extend the reach and capacity of MTN Nigerid’s data network in Nigeria and enable much faster speeds and lower latency, giving customers near instant access to the things they care about and downloads that take seconds, instead of minutes.”

The MTN Nigeria’s Chief Marketing Officer, Adia Sowho, who spoke on the 5G rollout, said: “Every major technological evolution redefines what is possible – changing the way we live and the way we connect.

“MTN Nigeria has been at the forefront of every leap in telecommunications: from GSM to 2G, 3G, and 4G. 5G has the potential to change everything. It will allow us to connect, create, collaborate, and compete in ways we’ve not even begun to imagine.”

