MTN eyes another 5G license as Nigerian govt earns $500m from auction

The Federal Government has generated over $500 million from the 5G spectrum licence auction.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Issa Pantami, disclosed this at a news conference on the implication of unauthorised use and sale of private mobile radio on Friday in Kano.

Pantami, who was represented at the forum by the Director of Human Resources in the ministry, Dr Famous Eseduwo, said the 5G Spectrum would contribute positively to Nigeria’s economy if well managed.

He said: “Spectrum licence is required to transmit radio waves within assigned spectrum so that the economic benefits can be harnessed.

“When the 5G network is deployed, the benefits are huge and create opportunities to engender accelerated growth and smart living in the country.

“The technology is also expected to bring substantial network improvements, including higher connection speed, mobility, capacity, and low latency capabilities.

“5G network will play an integral part in speeding up the wireless communication, enabling virtual reality and connecting millions of devices we use today.”

The minister described 5G Spectrum as a critical national asset and warned against its misuse.

He added: “The control of spectrum is vested with the federal government, in line with the constitution.”

Meanwhile, MTN Nigeria Communication Plc has declared its intention to apply for another 5G license with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

NCC is expected to auction two additional 3.5GHz spectrums on December 19 in Abuja.

The reserve price for the auction has been fixed at $273.6 million with MTN again willing to meet the valuation.

MTN and Mafab Communications paid the same amount for the 5G license in December 2021.

MTN is the only telecom operator that has rolled out the 5G in Nigeria.

