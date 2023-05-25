MTN Foundation announces 2023 scholarships for science undergraduates, blind students

MTN Foundation has announced its 2023 call for applications for two of its scholarships for Nigerian undergraduates. The yearly scholarships are ‘MTN Science and Technology Scholarship’ and ‘MTN Scholarship for Blind Students’.

The scholarships identify and reward high-performing students in Nigerian public tertiary institutions. Its primary targets are undergraduates in science and technology-related courses, and visually impaired undergraduates in any field of study.

In its statement Tuesday announcing the call for applications, MTN Foundation Executive Secretary, Odunayo Sanya, said: “We believe in the creativity and resilience of Nigerian youths. They have the potential to change the world and put Nigeria on the global map in positive ways. The role of quality education in empowering the youths for exploits cannot be overemphasized. We are glad to stand with them through the MTN scholarships.”

Laying out the criteria for the opportunity, the statement said only applicants studying science and technology-related courses in any Nigerian public tertiary institution (universities, polytechnics and colleges of education) who meet the set CGPA threshold are eligible to apply for the MTN Science and Technology Scholarship, while only blind students studying any course in a Nigerian public tertiary institution who meet the set CGPA threshold are eligible to apply for the MTN Scholarship for Blind Students.

Information on the foundation’s website describes the science and technology scholarship, thus: “Our flagship program since 2010, open to eligible 300 level students studying Science & Technology-related courses, in Nigerian Public Tertiary Institutions (Universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education). 300 successful students are awarded scholarships worth N200,000.00 annually till graduation, provided they maintain the required grades”.

On the CGPA requirement, the foundation says,

“STEM Students in Public Universities, and Colleges of Education must have a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) score of 3.0/4 or 3.5/5 (second class upper credit).

STEM Students in Public Polytechnics must have a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.0 (upper credit) from the Ordinary National Diploma (OND) Program and must have secured admission into the Higher National Diploma (HND) Program. Direct Entry level STEM students must have a minimum CGPA of 3.0 (upper credit) from the Ordinary National Diploma (OND) program and must have secured admission into 300 level/3rd year in a Public University”.

The scholarship for blind students is described as follows on the foundation’s website: “Launched in 2012 and targeted at eligible 200 and 300 level blind students studying any course in Nigerian Public Tertiary Institutions (Universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education). 60 successful blind students are awarded scholarships worth N200,000.00 annually till graduation, provided they maintain the required grades”.

Regarding CGPA, the foundation says, “Blind Students in the Universities or Colleges of Education must have a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 2.5. Blind Students in Public Polytechnics must have a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 2.0 from the Ordinary National Diploma (OND) Program and must have secured admission into the Higher National Diploma (HND) Program”.

The foundation says its MTN Scholarships are a part of its “Youth Development Cause” and provide “an annual platform for recognizing and rewarding dedicated, high performing students across Nigerian Public Tertiary Institutions”.

Eligible candidates can visit Click here to apply before June 18, 2023.

