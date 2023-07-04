MTN Foundation-funded school of music to hold graduation ceremony, concert

The MUSON Centre in Lagos is set to hold a Graduation Ceremony and Concert for the 2021/23 set of the MUSON/MTNF Diploma School of Music.

The event will span two days, and will be held at the Shell Zenith-Bank Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos. The 16th Graduation Concert will be held on Wednesday, 5th July from 5pm, while the Graduation Ceremony is slated for Thursday, 6th July, 2023 from 12 noon.

According to the organizers, the event will serve as send-forth for the graduating students, and will be a celebration of the power and excellence of music education.

The CEO of MUSON, Mrs. Joyce Ayoola Jafojo, said, “two years of hard work and sacrifice has finally paid off. On behalf of the Chairman, Mr. Louis Mbanefo (SAN), and members of the Board of Trustees of the Musical Society of Nigeria, we congratulate our 2021/23 set of the MUSON/MTNF Diploma School on their graduation”. Speaking further, Mrs. Jafojo stated that, “the success of the students, with the support of the MTN Foundation has always been the core interest of the decision makers. The students with their hard work, have successfully predicted their future, just like the previous 15 graduating sets before them. The future of our 16th graduating set can only get better from here on.”

Reflecting on the impressive journey of the students so far, the Director of the MUSON/MTNF School of Music, Princess Banke Ademola, revealed that four hundred and twenty-seven (427) students had passed through the school’s system since inception in 2006. Princess Ademola said: “this year, we are thrilled to announce 29 new graduates forming the 16th set (2021-2023) who will be adorned in gowns and caps proclaiming their “liberty” from MUSON/MTNF Diploma School of Music, in different genres of music: in singing, piano, organ, violin, viola, percussion (marimba & xylophone), flute, saxophone, trumpet, clarinet, studio production, and more.”

The Director thanked the management of MUSON for their support and saluted Mrs. Joyce Ayoola Jafojo for her leadership. She thanked MTN Foundation for their generosity in funding the students of the school through the provision of books, tuition, and transportation subsidies. “These have played pivotal roles in the students’ education”, she concluded.

Since inception, the MTN Foundation has invested over N25 billion in over 1,000 project sites spread across 3,000 communities in Nigeria’s 36 states and the FCT, impacting over 31 million people, information on its website reveals.

