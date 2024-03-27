MTN Media Innovation Programme (MTN MIP-3) Calls for Applications

The MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, in partnership with the School of Media & Communications, Pan-Atlantic University, has announced the opening of applications for the 3rd edition of the MTN Media Innovation Programme (MTN MIP-3).

MTN Nigeria disclosed this in a press release forwarded to Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Scheduled to commence on May 20, 2024, at the Main Campus of the Pan-Atlantic University, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, the initiative aims to equip qualified media practitioners with essential skills to navigate the ever-evolving media landscape.

Launched in 2022, the MTN Media Innovation Programme (MTN MIP) is a fully-funded, six-month certificate fellowship designed to empower media practitioners across various platforms, including print, electronic, online, and social media content creators.

The programme, according to the press release, includes a study visit to the University of Johannesburg, South Africa, and an innovation hub for incubating ideas.

Commenting on the development, Tobechukwu Okigbo, Chief Corporate Services & Sustainability Officer, MTN Nigeria, emphasized the critical role of the media in shaping society and highlighted the programme’s commitment to empowering practitioners with innovative tools and opportunities.

Dr. Ikechukwu Obiaya, Dean of the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, underscored the programme’s focus on fostering creativity, ethics, professionalism, and innovation among journalists to meet the technological challenges of today.

What you should know:

The programme will select 20 successful applicants to qualify as Fellows for the 2024 cohort.

Participants will receive coaching on Nigeria’s technology sector, the relationship between media and technology, and skills to adapt to changing realities for career and financial success.

Fellows will have access to professional resources and mentorship from PAU’s faculty.

Applications for the Fellowship opened on Friday, March 23, and will close on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Interested journalists, bloggers, and content creators can apply here.

