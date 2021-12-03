MTN Nigeria, Airtel, Mafab to compete for NCC’s 5G spectrum

MTN Nigeria, Airtel Networks Limited, and Mafab Communications Limited have made it into the next round of auction for the acquisition and deployment of the fifth generation (5G) networks.

This comes as the telecommunications industry regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approved their bids to take part in the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) spectrum auction.

According to a statement from NCC on Thursday, the auction is split into two, mock and main auction, both of which will hold in Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, on December 10 and 13 respectively.

The 3.5GHz spectrum auction will cost MTN Nigeria, Airtel Networks Limited, and Mafab Communications Limited N75 billion, an amount the telcos want reduced.

Read also: MTN Nigeria shareholders lose N386.73bn, as South African investor triggers sell pressure

Although, in a statement by NCC’s director of public affairs, Ikechukwu Adinde, the three companies qualified for the licensing process and payment for the Intention to Bid Deposit (IBD).

The statement reads, “The qualified bidders that have met the criteria for participation in the licensing process of 3.5Ghz spectrum, including payment of the stipulated Intention to Bid Deposit (IBD) as outlined in the Information Memorandum (IM), are include MTN Nigeria Plc., Mafab Communications Limited and Airtel Networks Limited.

“Consequently, the stage is now set for the three companies to participate in the Main Auction as well as in the mandatory Mock Auction process, which will come as a precursor to the Main Auction.” NCC stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now