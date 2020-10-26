MTN Nigeria appoints Toriola as CEO designate

MTN Nigeria Communications Limited Monday announced the appointment of Karl Toriola as its Chief Executive Officer designate.

His appointment will take effect from 1st March next year.

Toriola is at the moment MTN’s vice president for West and Central Africa, excluding Nigeria and Ghana, a position he has held since 2016.

Read also: MTN Nigeria to pay shareholders N3.50 interim dividend

“Since joining the group in 2016, Mr Toriola has also held a number of senior operational roles including chief technical officer of MTN Nigeria, CEO of MTN Cameroon and MTN group operations executive.

“Mr Toriola has at various times in his career in MTN Group, had oversight responsibility of 16 of the group subsidiaries and serves on various MTN boards, including MTN Nigeria,” the telco’s note to the Nigerian Stock Exchange said.

Ferdinand Moolman, current CEO of MTN Nigeria, will vacate the position effective from 1t March and take a new role as MTN Group chief risk officer. He joined the firm in 2002 and has held several senior positions within the group in Nigeria and Iran.

Join the conversation

Opinions