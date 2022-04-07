MTN Nigeria bans outgoing calls for users who submit, but fail to verify NIN

MTN Nigeria has announced that users with unregistered SIM cards won’t be the only subscribers prevented from making calls on its network, as telcos implement a Federal Government directive.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had directed telecommunications companies to bar outgoing calls on SIM cards that haven’t registered or linked their National Identity Number (NIN) to their SIM.

This directive is expected to affect over 72.7 million subscribers across MTN Nigeria, Airtel, Globacom and 9mobile network platform, as only 125 million SIMs have been linked to NIN database, out of the industry’s 197.76 million total subscriber base.

In a new development, Ripples Nigeria gathered that MTN Nigeria has been informing it users that subscribers who have submitted their NIN are not exempted from the outgoing call restriction.

According to the y’ello network, subscribers are mandated to verify upon submission, which means SIM cards of persons that have submitted their NIN are not active until they send a verification code to confirm.

“As directed, all submitted NINs must be verified. Your NIN Verification is pending, as such this line will no longer be able to make calls.

“Your line will be active within 48 hrs of successful verification. To re-submit, text ‘NIN NIN Number’ to 785. Thank you” A text message sent to one of the subscribers showed.

